COVID Outbreak Declared At Multiple Sudbury Homeless Shelters

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has expanded the COVID-19 outbreak originally declared at the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter and the YMCA Warming Centre on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, to include the Samaritan Centre Resource Program, 344 Elgin Street, and the Homelessness Network Day Centre, 199 Larch Street, in Greater Sudbury.

Public Health is also advising of an additional potential of high-risk exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who attended the Samaritan Centre Resource Program (344 Elgin Street), the YMCA (140 Durham Street), and the Homelessness Network Day Centre (199 Larch Street), on March 23, 24, 25, 26, and 27.

Actions to take:

Anyone who attended these facilities should:

Carefully self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Seek COVID-19testing as soon as possible. Clients can seek testing information through the shelter and warming centre. COVID-19 testing appointments can also be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop. Please seek assistance from local service agencies if you require support with self-isolation.

Public Health is also working closely with partners to provide asymptotic testing to clients. More details will be communicated directly to clients, through those agencies.

Public Health is working with the service operators to determine if individuals can be contacted directly. However, Public Health might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed. The protection of our most vulnerable populations and health care system is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stay home: remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school.

remain at home except for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care service, for exercise, or for essential work or school. All non-essential travel should be avoided. Area residents are being exposed to the virus through travel outside our region. Stay in the area of your home community or stay in the region.

Get tested for COVID-19 if you have any symptoms.

The vaccine is highly recommended for all eligible individuals.

Learn more about vaccine safety and make an informed decision to choose to get vaccinated when the time comes.

Practise physical distancing, because any close contact could be a possible exposure to COVID-19.

Continue to work remotely, where possible.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in all indoor public places in Sudbury and districts.

Masks or face coverings should also be worn in other settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often and when visibly dirty for 15 seconds.

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm or a tissue, throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Monitor and screen for symptoms of COVID-19.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is in the Grey – Lockdown level of the COVID-19 Response Framework (Government of Ontario).

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.