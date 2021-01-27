COVID Outbreak Declared At St. Charles College In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in St. Charles College (Sudbury Catholic District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after one more individual tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to three cases associated with St. Charles College.

In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school. Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with St. Charles College and school board administrators at Sudbury Catholic District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a case in a school setting will be directly contacted by Public Health Sudbury & Districts. Public Health will call these parents or guardians, as well as employees, to provide direction.

To date, affected classes and buses include: Grade F7/8 class, Grade 11 instrumental music class AMU3M and AMU4M, Grade 11 chemistry class SCH3U, Grade 12 class IDP3O/4U, bus routes, L-003 (secondary) morning bus, and L-364 (secondary) afternoon bus. Public Health’s investigation is ongoing.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Sudbury Catholic District School Board’s website for information: www.sudburycatholicschools.ca

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).