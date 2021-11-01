iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

COVID Outbreak On The 4th Floor, North Tower At Sudbury's HSN

HSN

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

Health Sciences North (HSN) is currently monitoring an outbreak of COVID-19 on the fourth floor of the North Tower of the Ramsey Lake Health Centre.

The Ministry of Health defines a COVID-19 outbreak in a public hospital as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases involving patients or staff within a specified area within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital.

 

HSN’s Outbreak Management Team has been engaged and has taken action to ensure the safety of all HSN employees, physicians, learners, patients, visitors and designated care partners.

 

HSN’s Occupational Health and Safety Services and Infection Prevention and Control Teams are working closely with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. Contact tracing is taking place. Impacted patients have been tested and those who tested positive have been isolated on HSN’s COVID-19 Unit where they are being monitored for symptoms. Visitor restrictions are in place on the affected unit.

  

Additional infection, prevention and control measures are in place on the unit such as strict hand hygiene, heightened infection surveillance, additional use of personal protective equipment, laboratory testing and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

 

HSN remains open with clinics and procedures continuing as normal. HSN continues to be a safe place for patients, designated care partners, staff, learners and volunteers.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram