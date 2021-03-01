COVID Outbreak Triggers Dismissal Of 2 Schools In Greater Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is dismissing the entire school community at Jean Hanson Public School and Algonquin Public School. All students, staff, and essential visitors who attend either school are advised to self-isolate and to contact a COVID-19 assessment centre to make arrangements to get tested as soon as possible. The dismissal of the schools is in addition to specific classrooms being dismissed earlier this week and follows COVID-19 outbreak declarations at Jean Hanson Public School on February 27, 2021, and Algonquin Public School on February 28, 2021.

With additional cases reported this week, Public Health has determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school communities. Broader testing of the school communities will assist with additional case finding. This combined with self-isolation of all school attendees is intended to limit further spread. COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged by calling the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre at 705.671.7373 during regular business hours or request an appointment online (Health Sciences North).

Public Health is working closely with the school communities and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread. Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissals and will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by public health.

Though the COVID-19 variant is present in our community, no cases at either school have screened positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern, to date. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before going to school or work and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at phsd.ca.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high and your patience is appreciated.