COVID Outbreak Triggers Dismissal Of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is dismissing the entire school community at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School. All students, staff, and essential visitors who attend the school are being advised by Public Health Sudbury & Districts of the isolation and testing requirements appropriate to their circumstances. The dismissal of the school is in addition to specific classroom dismissals last week and follows a COVID-19 outbreak declaration at the school on March 2, 2021.

With additional cases reported this week, Public Health has determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school community. Broader testing of the school community will assist with additional case finding. This, combined with self-isolation of all school attendees, is intended to limit further spread.

Public Health is working closely with the school community and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread. Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissal and will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by public health.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before going to school or work and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at phsd.ca.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest (Health Sciences North) or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.