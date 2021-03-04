COVID Outbreak Triggers Dismissal Of Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School In Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is dismissing the entire school community at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School. All students, staff, and essential visitors who attend the school are being advised by Public Health Sudbury & Districts of the isolation and testing requirements appropriate to their circumstances. The dismissal of the school is in addition to specific classroom dismissals last week and follows a COVID-19 outbreak declaration at the school on March 2, 2021.
With additional cases reported this week, Public Health has determined there is potential widespread COVID-19 infection among the school community. Broader testing of the school community will assist with additional case finding. This, combined with self-isolation of all school attendees, is intended to limit further spread.
Public Health is working closely with the school community and Rainbow District School Board to ensure all necessary public health measures are put into place to identify potential cases and limit spread. Parents and guardians are being provided notice of the school dismissal and will receive specific public health guidance. Previously dismissed individuals must continue to follow the guidance provided by public health.
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen for symptoms of COVID-19 every day before going to school or work and practise COVID-safe behaviours.
Parents and guardians of students can visit the Rainbow District School Board’s website for information: rainbowschools.ca. Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online at phsd.ca.
COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest (Health Sciences North) or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.
For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high, and your patience is appreciated.
You may be interested in...
-
Congrats To Debbie & Cleo Mainville Of Sudbury! February's Winners Of The HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery“I was totally shocked to get the call, I thought it was a joke,” said Debbie, “then Cleo thought the same thing when I called him! I bought tickets twice this month but even so, you still never expect to win!”
-
Surge Of COVID Cases In Sudbury Leads To Health Unit "Sounding The Alarm"Following the highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is sounding the alarm to ramp up measures to protect against COVID-19.
-
Sudbury Health Unit Confirms Another 18 COVID Cases WednesdayThere are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the Sudbury and Manitoulin Districts after 18 new infections were confirmed and three cases resolved on Wednesday.