COVID Outbreaks At HSN's 4 South & 6 South Declared Over

The outbreaks on 6 South and on 4 South, declared on March 12 and 13 respectively, have been declared over on Thursday, March 25. According to the Ministry of Health, an outbreak can be declared over when at least 14 days have passed with no evidence of ongoing transmission that could reasonably be related to exposures in the area of concern and there are no further ill individuals associated with the initial exposed cohorts have tests pending. One Designated Care Partner (no alternate) is now permitted on 4 South. Designated Care Partner restrictions remain in place on 6 South.