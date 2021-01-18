COVID Outbreaks Declared At 2 More Long-Term Care Homes In Sudbury After Staff Test Positive

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reporting two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in our service area. Both deaths are in relation to the outbreak declared at Amberwood Suites retirement home in Greater Sudbury. These deaths are the second and third losses associated with the declared outbreak. Both Amberwood Suites residents passed away in hospital. Out of respect during this difficult time, no further details will be provided.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the families, friends, and caregivers affected by these losses and throughout this difficult time.

A total of five deaths have now been reported across our service area since the beginning of the pandemic.

Additionally, Public Health has declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at both the Elizabeth Centre and Extendicare Falconbridge following the report of one case of COVID-19 per facility in staff members. To date, no residents have tested positive in relation to these outbreaks. Public Health is actively working with the long-term care homes to investigate the outbreaks and to protect residents and staff.

The protection of our most vulnerable populations is of the utmost importance. Everyone is urged to continue following public health measures to protect others and stop the spread of COVID-19. On January 12, 2021, a province-wide state of emergency was declared to protect Ontarians from COVID-19. A stay-at-home order was also announced and is currently in effect for all Ontarians. Enhanced public health and workplace safety measures are in effect as part of the Provincewide Shutdown.

