COVID Outbreaks Declared At Ecole Alliance-St Joseph & Holy Trinity Elementary School

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School (Sudbury Catholic District School Board) in Greater Sudbury after two additional individuals tested positive for the virus. This brings the total cases at the school to three.

Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with the school and school board administrators at Sudbury Catholic District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees. In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury & Districts while the investigation continues.

All COVID-19 cases and contacts are currently being investigated and managed according to enhanced provincial guidelines for the more transmissible variants of concern.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at École Alliance St-Joseph school (Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon) in Greater Sudbury after a second person tested positive for the virus.

Parents, caregivers, and staff are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance. Public Health is working closely with the school and school board administrators at Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees. In accordance with provincial guidance, an outbreak in a school setting is declared when two or more laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one case could have acquired their infection in the school.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and being monitored by Public Health Sudbury & Districts while the investigation continues.

All COVID-19 cases and contacts are currently being investigated and managed according to enhanced provincial guidelines for the more transmissible variants of concern.

Parents and guardians of students can visit the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon website for information at: www.nouvelon.ca.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or to call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).