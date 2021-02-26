COVID Outbreaks Declared At Lasalle Secondary & Cyril Varney Public Schools

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School (Rainbow District School Board) in Greater Sudbury.

This follows the dismissal of all students and staff at both schools on February 24, 2021.

The ongoing investigation has identified one additional case of COVID-19 at each of Lasalle Secondary School and Cyril Varney Public School.

Parents, caregivers, and students are advised to continue to follow public health direction and are being provided notice of the outbreak. Public Health continues to work closely with Lasalle Secondary School, Cyril Varney Public School, and school board administrators at Rainbow District School Board to further limit the spread of infection.

Individuals who are identified as close contacts of a case in a school are contacted directly by Public Health.