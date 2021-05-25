COVID Vaccination Appointments For Clinics In Sudbury Today (Tuesday) Being Rescheduled
Due to a vaccine shipment delay, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is rebooking all appointments planned for clinics on Tuesday in Chapleau and Greater Sudbury.
The Booking Centre will email everyone today who had an appointment for Tuesday to share the details of the new appointments, which are listed below. Public Health will also be using an automated system to call clients with a pre-recorded message that includes the details. Of note, appointments for other clinics this week are not affected. For example, the clinic appointments on Tuesday, May 25 on Manitoulin Island are not affected.
Greater Sudbury, Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex:
All Tuesday appointments are being rescheduled to Thursday, May 27. There is no change in your appointment time or location. The appointments are being automatically rebooked on your behalf—the time of your original appointment will be the same time for your new appointment on Thursday. You only need to contact the Booking Centre at the following number if you are UNABLE to attend the clinic on Thursday, 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505). There are limited appointments available on other dates.
Chapleau, Chapleau Recreation Centre:
All Tuesday appointments are being rescheduled to Wednesday, May 26. There is no change in your appointment time or location. The appointments are being automatically rebooked on your behalf—the time of your original appointment will be the same time for your new appointment on Wednesday. You only need to contact the Booking Centre at the following number if you are UNABLE to attend the clinic on Wednesday, 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505). There are limited appointments available on other dates.
For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.
