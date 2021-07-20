COVID Vaccination Opportunities This Week In Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts is offering several convenient opportunities in the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts this week to help you get your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine once you are eligible. Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible. A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose, see details below.
Vaccination opportunities for the week of July 19
More opportunities may be added throughout the week. For regular updates, follow us on social media @PublicHealthSD (Facebook, Twitter). Visit us online for up-to-date clinic details, including the clinic times, mRNA vaccine brand that is planned and the quantities at phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.
It is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic. We appreciate everyone’s patience and more opportunities will be available.
Monday, July 19
Pop-up clinic(s)
- Walden Kinsmen Hall, Walden
Tuesday, July 20
Mobile clinic(s)
- 220 Highway 17, Nairn Centre
- 155 Sauble Street, Massey
Appointments and walk-in(s)
- Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury
- Manitoulin Secondary School, Manitoulin Island
Wednesday, July 21
Mobile clinic(s)
- 450 Morin Avenue, Greater Sudbury
- DJ Hancock Memorial Park, 1428 Ramsey View Court, Greater Sudbury
Appointments and walk-in(s)
- Espanola High School, Espanola
- École Notre Dame du Rosaire, Gogama
- Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury
- Centennial Community Centre and Arena, Hanmer
Appointment only
- Chapleau Recreation Centre, Chapleau
- Sensory-friendly clinic, Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury
Thursday, July 22
Pop-up clinic(s)
- Bell Park, Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Greater Sudbury
Mobile clinic(s)
- Morel Family Park, 270 Second Avenue North, Greater Sudbury
- Markstay Public School, Markstay-Warren
Appointments and walk-in(s)
- Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury
- Alban Community Centre, Alban
Friday, July 23
Pop-up clinic(s)
- James Jerome Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury
Mobile clinic(s)
- 6020 ON-542, Mindemoya, Manitoulin Island
- 2098 Wikwemikong Way, Wikwemikong, Manitoulin Island
Walk-in(s)
- Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury
Saturday, July 24
Mobile clinic(s)
- 15 Water Street, Town of Gore Bay, Manitoulin Island
- 2-24 River St, Providence Bay, Manitoulin Island
Appointments and walk-in(s)
- Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex, Greater Sudbury
Sunday, July 25
Pop-up clinic(s)
- Killarney Veteran’s Memorial Hall, Killarney
Questions about vaccination
Whether you have questions about getting your first or second dose of vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.
Vaccine brands offered and supplies
All Public Health clinics offer one of two mRNA vaccine brands—either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech—and these can be safely interchanged. Based on vaccine supplies, the vaccine brand planned for use at any clinic is subject to change, possibly with limited notice. We encourage you to ask our immunizers for more information to help you make an informed decision and feel comfortable about getting either vaccine brand. To learn which mRNA vaccine brands are planned for our clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.
Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines
- Everyone over the age of 12 can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.
- Everyone aged 18 and over can receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, these two mRNA vaccines can be safely interchanged.
- Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for youth aged 12 to 17.
- Anyone who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna).
- People who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who would like to get an mRNA vaccine.
Second dose appointments
The provincial online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination automatically books a second dose appointment 112 days (16 weeks) after the first dose. This second dose appointment is not valid. Individuals must book their second dose appointments after receiving their first dose. There is enough vaccine to mean that the 112 day wait for the second dose is no longer needed.
To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. For a list of scheduled clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics. You can also register online daily for the standby list for appointment-based clinics (online only).
Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment
All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.
- Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.
- Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.
- Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.
- Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.
- Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.
- If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.
For more information or if you have questions, please talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, health care providers, and pharmacists, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).
