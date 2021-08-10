COVID Vaccination Opportunities This Week In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is offering several convenient opportunities in the Sudbury & Manitoulin districts this week to help you get your first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine once you are eligible. Don’t delay. Get your first shot now and your second as soon as you are eligible. A reminder that second dose appointments must be booked after you have received your first dose, see details below.

Vaccination opportunities for the week of August 9

More opportunities may be added throughout the week. Visit us online for up-to-date clinic details, including the clinic times, mRNA vaccine brand that is planned and the quantities at phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

It is possible there will not be enough doses to offer vaccine to everyone who attends a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic. We appreciate everyone’s patience and more opportunities will be available.

Tuesday, August 10

Pop-up clinic

Walden Kinsmen Hall, Walden

Mobile clinics

4008 Espaniel Road, Sagamok

Wikwemikong Health Centre, Wikwemikong

Appointment and walk-in clinics

Carmichael Arena, Greater Sudbury

Manitoulin Secondary School, Manitoulin Island

Wednesday, August 11

Pop-up clinic

Chris’s Your Independent Grocer, Greater Sudbury

Mobile clinics

Percy Playground, Greater Sudbury

French River Trading Post, French River

Appointment and walk-in clinic

Espanola High School, Espanola

Thursday, August 12

Pop-up clinic

Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Greater Sudbury

Mobile clinics

Walford Community Centre, Walford

Wahnapitae Ball Field, Wahnapitae

Falconbridge Field Complex, Falconbridge

Appointment and walk-in clinic

Charles Community Centre, St. Charles

Friday, August 13

Mobile clinics

Johnny’s Transportation, Chelmsford

Plaza, 168 Regional Road 8, Onaping

Assiginack Farmer’s Market, Manitowaning

Wikwemikong Mini Mall, Wiikwemkoong

Appointment and walk-in clinic

Edgar Leclair Community Centre and Arena, Azilda

Saturday, August 14

Pop-up clinic

Grace Hartman Amphitheatre, Greater Sudbury

Sunday, August 15

Pop-up clinic

Metro Val Est, Val Caron

Mobile clinic

Capreol Arena, Capreol

Questions about vaccination

Whether you have questions about getting your first or second dose of vaccine or you have questions about youth vaccination, our clinic immunizers as well as our call centre staff can help answer your questions. Your health care provider is also a trusted source of reliable and credible information. Choosing vaccination is a choice and everyone deserves to have the information they need to be well informed.

Vaccine brands offered and supplies

All Public Health clinics offer one of two mRNA vaccine brands—either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech—and these can be safely interchanged. Based on vaccine supplies, the vaccine brand planned for use at any clinic is subject to change, possibly with limited notice. We encourage you to ask our immunizers for more information to help you make an informed decision and feel comfortable about getting either vaccine brand. To learn which mRNA vaccine brands are planned for our clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines

Everyone over the age of 12 can get their first dose of an mRNA vaccine.

Everyone aged 18 and over can receive either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, these two mRNA vaccines can be safely interchanged.

Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech is approved for youth aged 12 to 17.

Anyone who received their first dose of vaccine more than 21 days ago (Pfizer-BioNTech) or 28 days ago (Moderna).

People who received AstraZeneca 56 days ago (at least 8 weeks) and who would like to get an mRNA vaccine.

Second dose appointments

The provincial online booking system for COVID-19 vaccination automatically books a second dose appointment 112 days (16 weeks) after the first dose. This second dose appointment is not valid. Individuals must book their second dose appointments after receiving their first dose. There is enough vaccine to mean that the 112 day wait for the second dose is no longer needed.

Anyone eligible for a second dose should attend a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile clinic or book their second dose as soon as possible. To book online, visit covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine or call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505), between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. For a list of scheduled clinics, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics.

Preparing for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment

All vaccination clinics have COVID-safety measures in place. You must not attend a clinic if you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or if you are in isolation due to a COVID-19 exposure.

Bring your health card. If you do not have a health card or your health card is expired, bring another form of government-issued photo identification such as a driver’s license, passport, Status card, or birth certificate.

Eat and drink something before you arrive at your appointment to prevent feeling faint or dizzy while being vaccinated.

Dress for the weather, you may have to wait in line if you plan on attending a walk-in clinic.

Wear a top that allows for easy access to the upper arm such as a loose-fitting top or a t-shirt.

Wear a mask that covers your nose, mouth, and chin.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, do not attend the clinic.

For more information or if you have questions, please talk to trusted sources such as Public Health immunizers at COVID-19 vaccine clinics, health care providers, and pharmacists, visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).