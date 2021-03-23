COVID Vaccine Update From The Sudbury Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts will soon announce when those who are 75 and over in 2021 can begin booking appointments locally for COVID-19 vaccines. On Friday, the Ontario Government announced that its online booking system would open on March 22 for individuals aged 75 and over. This did not signal the start of eligibility for this age group across the province. Public Health Sudbury & Districts anticipates clinics for this age group to begin next week. Information about how to book appointments will be issued in the coming days.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has not yet transitioned to the provincial online COVID-19 vaccine booking system and will announce once this transition occurs. Currently, pharmacies and primary care practices across Public Health’s service area are not offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Details about vaccination opportunities in local pharmacies are expected to be shared as we move into Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan.

Who is currently eligible in Public Health Sudbury & Districts service area:

Currently across Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin, Public Health is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine to the province’s Phase One groups below. For vaccine clinic dates, please visit: http://phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics

Staff, residents, or essential caregivers of long-term care homes

Staff of retirement homes or congregate care settings for seniors

Residents of retirement homes or congregate care settings for seniors

Residents or staff of Elder care homes

Health care workers (see Ministry of Health criteria, PDF)

Indigenous adults (First Nations, Métis, Inuit)

Adults 80 years of age and older in 2021 (individuals born in 1941 or earlier)

Recipients of chronic home care

What you can do now:

Adults born in 1941 or earlier, or adults who receive chronic home care services, who have not yet been vaccinated, can now call and book COVID-19 vaccination appointments without pre-registering. To book an appointment, please call 705.674.2299 (toll-free: 1.800.708.2505). The call centre is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

All health care workers are encouraged to pre-register for their vaccination appointment with Public Health Sudbury & Districts if they have not already booked an appointment: https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/vaccines-immunizations/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine/upcoming-vaccination-clinics-for-specific-priority-groups/#preregister

Health care workers classified as highest priority, very high priority, and high priority are eligible for appointments this week. Moderate priority health care workers will be eligible next week but should pre-register this week.

The vaccination efforts are aligned with the Province’s phased vaccination approach as well as the Ministry of Health’s guidance on Health Care Worker Prioritization.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts COVID-19 Vaccination Program Playbook (PDF, 4 MB) provides details about the local vaccination plans. For a visual summary of the three phases of Public Health’s vaccination program, view the At-a-Glance plan .