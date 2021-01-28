COVID Vaccines Given At Pioneer Manor, Extendicare York & Extendicare Falconbridge Tuesday

After the much-anticipated arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine in Greater Sudbury, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is excited to announce that COVID-19 vaccines were offered to residents at Pioneer Manor, Extendicare York, and Extendicare Falconbridge today. The residents of the three long-term care homes were offered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination.

“This is an amazing news story, being able to offer the COVID-19 vaccine signals the next stage in our fight against COVID-19 and protecting our most vulnerable from the virus,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “Our ability to offer residents this vaccine is the result of significant and extensive planning efforts with long-term care homes and key community partners.”

The Ontario Government announced that public health units will receive sufficient shipments of COVID-19 vaccine over the next two weeks to immunize all residents of the long-term care homes, high-risk retirement homes, and congregate living settings for seniors in First Nations communities (for example, Elder’s Lodges) in its service area by February 5, 2021. As Public Health continues to work closely with community partners, vaccinations will be offered at all of these settings over the next two weeks.

Following the vaccination of the residents, staff members and essential caregivers will also receive their vaccinations as part of the first phase of rolling out the vaccine. The vaccine is a safe and effective tool in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and the protecting health of everyone, including our most vulnerable, in the community. The vaccine will be offered to everyone eligible to receive it on a voluntary basis.

On January 13, residents, staff, and essential caregivers of the Wikwemikong Nursing Home received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, making them the first recipients of the vaccine in Public Health’s service area.

Public Health is reminding everyone to continue to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We must work together by staying apart, staying home, and staying COVID-safe. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill. For essential outings, continue to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. On January 12, 2021, the Province of Ontario declared a second provincial emergency with a stay-at-home order which is currently in effect.

Public Health remains committed to providing timely information and resources on our vaccine planning and rollout. For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).