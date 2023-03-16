Craig Brady of Sudbury was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO and won $859,653.80

Toronto, ON – Craig Brady of Sudbury was struck by the LIGHTNING LOTTO jackpot on February 13, 2023. The top prize had grown to $859,653.80 before it was won!

Craig says this is his first big win and he's been playing the lottery for about 15 years. "I was at the store paying for gas and decided to play LIGHTNING LOTTO. The lottery terminal shut down and I was so excited. I thought I won $5,000 but as I was talking to the store clerk, I realized I won the jackpot," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The 41-year-old father called his wife to share the news about his win. "I sent her a photo from the store. She was so happy. I was with my dad at the time, and we were both numb from shock!"

Craig plans to invest and put some of his win aside for his children's future. "I also want to have some fun with my family. I'm planning a few fun adventures with my wife – concerts, shows, and a nice relaxing vacation."

"I feel like a champion. This is what Tom Brady must feel like!" Craig concluded.

LIGHTNING LOTTO players can win a jackpot on the spot! Match all five numbers in any one line on your LIGHTNING LOTTO ticket with those drawn earlier that day to win the jackpot. The top prize starts at $125,000 and grows with ticket sales. Each $2 Quick Pick consists of three lines of five numbers from 1 to 49. LIGHTNING LOTTO is available exclusively at lottery retailers. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.47. For more information on How to Play as well as full prize details and odds of winning, visit OLG.ca.

OLG supports safe play and wants to keep the fun in the game. That’s why OLG is proud to be a leader in promoting responsible gambling with our globally recognized PlaySmart program.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Bowes Street in Parry Sound.