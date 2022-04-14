Crime Stoppers Offering Cash Reward For Info Regarding Sudbury Walmart Shooting Suspect

Crime Stoppers and the Greater Sudbury Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

On Thursday, March 31st at about 8:45 pm, police were called in regard to a shooting having occurred at Walmart on Lasalle Blvd.

A 20 year old male had been shot and was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The person believed to be responsible for the shooting, 20 yr old Kaden Graham, fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Police are seeking information about Kaden Graham’s whereabouts.

He is not to be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is convinced someone has information on the whereabouts of this suspect.

A Guaranteed Minimum $1,000 reward is being offered for tips received before midnight on Thursday, April 21st, 2022, if the information leads to apprehension of the accused.

The reward may be divided if multiple successful tips are received.

For tips received after the deadline, the standard process for determining reward amounts will apply.

If you want to provide information on the location of this suspect or have any information about other criminal activity, and you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip on our secure website www.sudburycrimestoppers.com