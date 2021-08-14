Cyclist Struck By Vehicle & The Driver Failed To Stop; OPP Looking For Witnesses
Provincial Police from the Nipissing West Detachment say on August 11th (2021), at 5:15pm, officers investigated a collision near Front and Holditch in Sturgeon Falls where a vehicle struck and injured a cyclist and failed to stop.
The OPP is looking for witnesses.
Call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222(TIPS)
