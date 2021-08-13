Cyclist Suffers Minor Injuries After Being Struck By Vehicle On Elgin Street
Sudbury Police were on the scene of a vehicle collision Thursday evening involving a cyclist who was struck by the vehicle on Elgin Street.
The street was closed for a short time while emergency crews responded.
Police say the cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result.
No word yet if charges will be laid.
