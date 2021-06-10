iHeartRadio
24°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Cyclist Suffers Minor Injuries After Colliding With Vehicle On Lasalle Blvd

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police were called to Lasalle Boulevard by Montrose Avenue Wednesday night after a cyclist collided with a vehicle.  

The bike rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries, and Police were forced to close a couple lanes while they investigated.  

The roadway is fully open this morning.

No word yet on whether charges will be laid.  

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram