Darryl Moxam Out As Sudbury Wolves Associate Coach

MOXAM NOT TO RETURN FOR 2022-23 SEASON

(Greater Sudbury, ON) The Sudbury Wolves announce that Associate Coach Darryl Moxam will not be returning behind the bench for the 2022-23 season. Moxam will be leaving the Wolves organization at the end of this season to pursue another business opportunity.

“We would like to thank Darryl for the past six years of service to our hockey club and all of our players,” said VP & General Manager Rob Papineau. “We are a team that has a mission to turn our players into professional gentleman of character and there is no question that throughout his time with the Sudbury Wolves, Darryl has been a role model as a professional gentleman of character. We would like to wish him nothing but success with his new opportunity and we look forward to keeping a great relationship with him for many years to come.”

The Sudbury Wolves would like to thank Darryl for his service with the organization not only behind the bench, but also as an alumnus. Moxam played for the Wolves during the 1995-96 season after being acquired from the Oshawa Generals. Darryl joined the Wolves behind the bench for the 2016-17 season as an Assistant Coach before being promoted to Associate Coach during the 2018-19 season.

For more information, visit sudburywolves.com.