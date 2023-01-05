Daryl Glenn of Val Caron wins $1 million on Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw

Toronto, ON – Daryl Glenn of Val Caron can “find his possible” after winning a LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $1 million in the Gold Ball Draw on November 16, 2022.

Daryl, a retiree, said he’s a regular lottery player who plays LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX. “When I gave my ticket to the clerk and the machine shut down, I was in a state of shock,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

The great-grandfather told his wife and children. “My wife didn’t believe me!”

Daryl plans to share his winnings with his family. “I’m thrilled!” he concluded.

LOTTO 6/49 offers players a chance to win two multi-million dollar jackpots every Wednesday and Saturday, for the same $3 per play.

The Classic Draw offers a fixed $5 million jackpot for every draw, while the Gold Ball Draw guarantees a $1 million prize, or the growing jackpot that starts at $10 million and can exceed $60 million. Click here for more information about the new LOTTO 6/49.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kwik Way on Highway 69 in Val Caron.