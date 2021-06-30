David & Angie Louie Are Sudbury's Winners Of The June HSN 50/50 Cash Draw

The following is from HSN in Sudbury:

Health Sciences North (HSN) Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are excited to announce that June’s HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery for the North jackpot of $770,995 has been won by David and Angie Louie, of Sudbury (ticket #M – 2998558).

“I was out doing groceries when I got the call. I more or less stopped what I was doing and ran straight home to tell Angie. We’ve been purchasing tickets since the first draw and it’s just such an incredible feeling to win and really, to support, too.” said David, “My dad passed away from cancer last year and I spent a lot of time with him here at the cancer centre. There’s really a lot of amazing people here and incredible services that we’re lucky to have in Sudbury.”

When asked how they plan to spend their winnings, David and Angie weren’t ready to say that it was all going into savings.

“Obviously we’re thinking about removing some debt and paying off the house but we’re thinking that once things open up and travel is safe again, we’ll plan a trip of some sort. We’ve definitely got some thinking to do. I think we’ll start with supporting a local restaurant tonight since I left the groceries behind!”

“It’s hard to imagine that just a year ago, our first jackpot was just over $28,000 and this morning I was able to tell our lucky winners David and Angie that they had won $770,995,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at HSN. “Over the past year, the success of the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery For The North has directly led to many new critical equipment purchases at HSN and impacting healthcare across Northeastern Ontario. I am delighted at the giving more incredible grand prize jackpots and continuing to purchase priority healthcare equipment looking ahead as well. On behalf of the Foundations at HSN and the many healthcare workers and patients that benefit from the HSN 50/50, thank you.”

The jackpot is updated online in real-time and continues to grow as more people participate. Each month half of the total ticket sales support patient care at HSN and the other half to one lucky winner. Funds raised will make a difference in the lives of those living with cancer, how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.

Residents across Ontario over the age of 18 can purchase tickets for a chance to win. Tickets for the July draw are available to purchase right now, with sales ending at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. The jackpot-winning ticket will be drawn on Friday, July 30th at 10:00 a.m. and posted online at www.hsn5050.ca. Lottery license #1207935.

