David Depatie Of Sudbury Adds $50,000 To The Bank After Winning The Lottery

The following is a release from OLG:

David Depatie of Sudbury is $50,000 richer after winning with INSTANT JACKPOT (Game #2326).

David said he’s been a regular lottery player for over a decade, with INSTANT tickets being his favourite games. “This was the last ticket of this game at the store – I knew it had to come home with me,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win.

The retiree said when he played his ticket and saw the winnings numbers come up, he immediately second guessed himself. “I felt surprised, excited and so happy,” he said. “My girlfriend could tell by the look on my face that something good had happened. We confirmed the win using the OLG App, and then had a little celebration.”

David plans to tuck his winnings away and pay some bills. “I’ll celebrate with my girlfriend by taking her out for a nice dinner,” he smiled. “This feels very good. Having a little extra money is always good.”