David Depatie of Sudbury is $50,000 richer after INSTANT JACKPOT win

For immediate release

December 13, 2022

TORONTO, ON – David Depatie of Sudbury is $50,000 richer after winning with INSTANT JACKPOT (Game #2326).

David said he’s been a regular lottery player for over a decade, with INSTANT tickets being his favourite games. “This was the last ticket of this game at the store – I knew it had to come home with me,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his win.

The retiree said when he played his ticket and saw the winnings numbers come up, he immediately second guessed himself. “I felt surprised, excited and so happy,” he said. “My girlfriend could tell by the look on my face that something good had happened. We confirmed the win using the OLG App, and then had a little celebration.”

David plans to tuck his winnings away and pay some bills. “I’ll celebrate with my girlfriend by taking her out for a nice dinner,” he smiled. “This feels very good. Having a little extra money is always good.”

OLG is booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. We strongly encourage those with claims between $1,000 and $49,999.90 to submit them online or mail them in. Submitting claims online is fast and secure. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options.

INSTANT JACKPOT is available for $20 and the top prize is $250,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.51. Visit the INSTANT page on OLG.ca for more information on this and other great games.

The winning ticket was purchased at Korner Konfectionary on Barrydowne Road in Sudbury.