Deadline to Share Your Thoughts on Sudbury Budget Extended

CityGreaterSudbury

Deadline Extended to Share Your Thoughts on the 2021 Municipal Budget

The deadline to share your thoughts on the 2021 Budget has been extended until 4:30 p.m. on January 15.

Budget engagement is an opportunity for you to tell us your priorities for public services provided by your municipal government. Consider how you want your city to look, feel and work, not just today, but in the years ahead.

Visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca to share what you feel is important for the year’s budget. Fill out a short survey to tell us about the services and programs you use most, use the tax calculator tool to see where your current property taxes are used, and share ideas for spending priorities and desired service levels.

Residents who may not have access to internet can call 311 for assistance.

Those wishing to provide additional comments with Mayor and Council as they prepare the budget are welcome to email budget@greatersudbury.ca.

A virtual Budget Town Hall is being planned for the second week of January. Dates and details will be announced once finalized. 

More information about the 2021 Budget is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/budget.
 

  • SudburyPoliceCruiser

    Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

    Christmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
  • C8Rifle

    Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

    A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
  • CharlieBrownTree

    Grinch Christmas Tree Sighted in Sudbury

    David Franke of the Garson Falconbridge Community Action Network on Facebook had a big chuckle while he was out for a walk Sunday.  He saw a bent over tree with a Christmas ornament hanging from the top of the tree.  Some group members have been referring to it as the Grinch Tree.
  • SudburyPolice

    Suspect in Two Sudbury Robberies Arrested

    Wednesday afternoon, police caught up with a man believed to be responsible for two recent robberies. One at a convenience store on Eyre and the other at a convenience store on Kathleen. The robberies took place on December 12th and 14th.
Global Outbreak COVID-19

