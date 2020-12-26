Deadline to Share Your Thoughts on Sudbury Budget Extended

Deadline Extended to Share Your Thoughts on the 2021 Municipal Budget



The deadline to share your thoughts on the 2021 Budget has been extended until 4:30 p.m. on January 15.

Budget engagement is an opportunity for you to tell us your priorities for public services provided by your municipal government. Consider how you want your city to look, feel and work, not just today, but in the years ahead.



Visit overtoyou.greatersudbury.ca to share what you feel is important for the year’s budget. Fill out a short survey to tell us about the services and programs you use most, use the tax calculator tool to see where your current property taxes are used, and share ideas for spending priorities and desired service levels.



Residents who may not have access to internet can call 311 for assistance.



Those wishing to provide additional comments with Mayor and Council as they prepare the budget are welcome to email budget@greatersudbury.ca.



A virtual Budget Town Hall is being planned for the second week of January. Dates and details will be announced once finalized.



More information about the 2021 Budget is available at www.greatersudbury.ca/budget.

