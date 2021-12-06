Dec.6 - School Buses CANCELLED In Sudbury, Espanola, Massey & Manitoulin
TRANSPORTATION CANCELLED, SCHOOLS REMAIN OPEN - SUDBURY, ESPANOLA, MASSEY AND MANITOULIN ISLAND
Due to snow covered roads and poor road conditions and in the interest of safety, all school related transportation services for English Catholic, English public, French Catholic and French public schools, operating in the districts of SUDBURY AND MANITOULIN (this includes all areas such as St-Charles, Noëlville, Monetville, Markstay, Hagar, Warren, Wahnapitae, Coniston, Killarney, Whitefish, Whitefish River First Nations, Onaping, Chelmsford, Capreol, Valley East, Garson, Chelmsford and Azilda) are cancelled today. All schools will remain open, however, NO transportation will be provided.
Parents who transport their children to school are reminded that they must pick their children up at the end of the school day.
All staff are expected to report to work.
You may be interested in...
-
Weather Statements and Warnings for Sudbury and AreaThere's a snowfall warning in effect for Sudbury and area. The warning says significant snowfall is on the way, starting this afternoon. Environment Canada warns motorists to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. They say visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.
-
Dec.6 - School Buses CANCELLED In Sudbury, Espanola, Massey & ManitoulinThis decision has been made in the interest of safety.
-
Heads Up Sudbury! Multiple Holiday Scams Are Starting To HappenBe careful! And check in on those who might be vulnerable.