December's Record-Breaking HSN 50/50 Lottery Won By Haley Belecque of Redbridge

The following is a release from HSN:

2022 is ending with a BIG WIN for one lucky family and patient care at Health Sciences North! Health Sciences North Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, the Northern Cancer Foundation, and the HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that December’s HSN 50/50 record-breaking take-home jackpot of $1,595,408 has been won by Haley Belecque of Redbridge, ON, ticket # AE-14127329.

“When I got the call this morning, my first thought was utter disbelief. It’s so overwhelming and we’re just so grateful,” said Haley. “Coming to HSN to meet the Foundations and take photos hits close to home. Eighteen years ago my Dad underwent surgery and treatment for a brain tumour here and over the last year my sister spent some time at HSN with a brain tumour as well. Any time we’ve been here, the amazing staff, everyone is just absolutely outstanding.”

“We have no idea what we would spend this kind of money on, but we’re looking to the future. We have a big family and there’s just so much opportunity and possibility. We’re going to share and look out for each other and our community and I feel like that’s just part of being in the North.”

“It feels like the whole year has led up to December’s draw. We couldn’t be more thrilled to present Haley and her family with the largest HSN 50/50 jackpot ever,” said Anthony Keating, President and Chief Development Officer of Foundations and Volunteer Groups at Health Sciences North, “We’re looking forward to continuing to make an impact on care through the acquisition of capital, equipment and research at Health Sciences North. It has been an incredible year of growth and we are so thankful for the continued support of the HSN 50/50 in our community.”

Since its inception, the HSN 50/50 Cash Lottery has seen exceptional growth month-over-month. This month’s record-breaking jackpot well surpassed the previous highest jackpot of $914,855 which was awarded to Brigitte Laing in May 2021. While the lottery has been life-changing for the winners, it is making a difference in the lives of those living with cancer; how the tiniest patients receive specialized pediatric care; and ensuring equipment is in place when needed to provide quality patient care.