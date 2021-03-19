Demand At HSN's COVID Assessment Centre Increasing; Staff Ask You To Be Patient & Kind

The following is from Health Sciences North:

Demand for testing at HSN’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre continues to increase.

Staff at the Regent Street testing site have been conducting an average of 450 COVID-19 tests per day for the week of March 15.

This is compared to an average of 250 tests per day going back to the fall of 2020. The assessment centre is also receiving close to 1000 requests for appointments via online forms and telephone calls every day, compared to a previous daily average of 280 requests per day

Be Patient & Kind

With this increase in demand, HSN is asking everyone to please be kind and patient with Assessment Centre staff when booking your appointment. They are doing everything they can to book people in as fast as possible, but wait times may be longer than usual

Vaccinations Continue

HSN continues to make progress in vaccinating HSN healthcare workers, learners and volunteers. Vaccine clinics first began at HSN on February 24 for the Highest Priority Healthcare Workers. In total, more than 3000 of the 4600 healthcare workers have been vaccinated at HSN in the last 4 weeks, or roughly 65% of eligible HSN workers