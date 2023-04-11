iHeartRadio
Derek Seguin Stars In Wild West Comedy Gala In Support Of The Sunshine Foundation


Help Make More Dreams Come True!

Another Comedy Gala is set for Thursday, April 13th, at 7pm at the Caruso Club.

It's a night of comedy and appetizers with headliner Derek Seguin performing.

Derek is an award-winning comedian and a regular performer at comedy festivals across Canada. It promises to be a fun-filled memorable evening in support of the Sunshine Foundation!

"Since 1987, The Sunshine Foundation has been helping Children and Youth across Canada with severe physical disabilities or life-threatening illnesses realize their dreams.  By fulfilling their dreams, we help Sunshine Kids build confidence in their ability to pursue other goals.  What makes the Sunshine Foundation different than other wish-granting organizations, is that we are the only organization serving severely disabled children, many of whom go on to full lives as they enter into adulthood.  They credit the Sunshine Foundation for building their hope and confidence and showing them that anything is possible.  This confidence is what helps them successfully transition into adulthood and continue to pursue life goals without their physical disability or disease impeding their success."

