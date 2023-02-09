Details Have Been Released Regarding Tuesday Night's Break & Enter On National Street

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Around 7:50 p.m. on February 7, 2023, officers were dispatched to a business on National Street in relation to a Break and Enter that had just taken place.

Information provided was that two individuals were located inside the business’s fenced compound attempting to steal a vehicle. They fled on foot prior to police arrival.

Officers conducted a K9 track in the area and while on the track a community member told them there was a man hiding between vehicles on Maley Drive.

Detectives from our Break Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit attended the area and located the man who matched the description of one of the individuals involved in the B&E.

The 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with Break and Enter. He was released on an undertaking with a court date of April 19, 2023 to answer to the charge. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

The second individual was not located.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident or the individuals involved in the incident are asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.