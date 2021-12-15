Didn't Have Your Recycling Collected Today? Collection Will Happen Saturday Instead

Due to the winter weather, crews providing residential roadside collection were unable to complete regularly scheduled collection of green cart organics and blue box recycling for those with scheduled pick-up today, therefore, collection will instead take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

In addition to the collection of green cart organics and blue box recycling, residents in Garson with scheduled garbage pick-up for today will have garbage collection done on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Please have all items out for collection no later than 7 a.m.

Residents who require further assistance, can call 311 or live chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca.