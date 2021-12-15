iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Didn't Have Your Recycling Collected Today? Collection Will Happen Saturday Instead

Ep7Y-3MXcAAiWU4

Due to the winter weather, crews providing residential roadside collection were unable to complete regularly scheduled collection of green cart organics and blue box recycling for those with scheduled pick-up today, therefore, collection will instead take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

 

In addition to the collection of green cart organics and blue box recycling, residents in Garson with scheduled garbage pick-up for today will have garbage collection done on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

 

Please have all items out for collection no later than 7 a.m.

 

Residents who require further assistance, can call 311 or live chat at 311.greatersudbury.ca.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram