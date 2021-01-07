Does Anyone Know What Kind Of Animal This Is? It's Been Making Appearances In The Valley!
We have no idea what this lil' critter is...But it's adorable & worth sharing!
In the Valley East Facebook page, Trish said,
"Has anyone lost a white weasel? One showed up in our garage and it doesn't appear wild."
You may be interested in...
-
GOOD News: Missing Woman Chelsea Belanger Located In Good HealthThere had been some concern for her well being.
-
Sudbury Police Safely Remove Woman From Residential Unit Intentionally Set On FireShortly before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021, Sudbury Police were called in relation to an Intimate Partner Violence incident involving a 31 year old man and a 25 year old woman.
-
Don't Forget: Garbage Collection In Sudbury Shifts To Every Other Week As Of FebruaryResidents will continue to receive unlimited Blue Box recycling and Green Cart organics collection every week and can also continue to make unlimited requests for large furniture, appliance and electronics pickup.