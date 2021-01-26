Don't Forget: Collection of Garbage, & Leaf/Yard Trimmings Changing to Every Other Week February 1st

On February 1, 2021, weekly collection of one garbage bag/container/bundle and unlimited leaf and yard trimmings will move to two bags/containers/bundles and unlimited leaf and yard trimmings every other week. Although the frequency of your garbage collection is changing, the number of bags/containers/bundles permitted is the same.



Residents must confirm their new pickup schedule by downloading the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise app, visiting greatersudbury.ca/wastewise, or calling 311.



Residents will continue to receive unlimited Blue Box recycling and Green Cart organics collection every week and can also continue to make unlimited requests for large furniture, appliance and electronics pickup.



To set up a collection day reminder, order a Blue Box or Green Cart, request pickup of a large furniture, appliance or electronic item, and more, download the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise App or visit greatersudbury.ca/wastewise.

We encourage you to call 311 or visit greatersudbury.ca/everyotherweek for additional information, including helpful Frequently Asked Questions.