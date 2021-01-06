iHeartRadio
Don't Forget: Garbage Collection In Sudbury Shifts To Every Other Week As Of February

SudburyGarbage

In 2016, City Council approved a phased approach for changes to waste collection policies in Greater Sudbury.

The first two phases happened in October 2016 and October 2019. The third and final phase will happen in February 2021, when the City moves from picking up one bag of garbage every week to picking up two bags of garbage every other week. Unlimited quantities of leaf and yard trimmings will also be collected every other week.

All residents can confirm their new pickup schedule online by visiting greatersudbury.ca/wastewise, downloading the Greater Sudbury Waste Wise app in the App Store or on Google play, or calling 311.

As part of City Council’s commitment to an environmentally sustainable community, the extension of the life of our landfills, as well as ongoing efforts to reduce costs and streamline services, weekly collection of one garbage bag/container/bundle and unlimited leaf and yard trimmings will move to two garbage bags/containers/bundles and unlimited leaf and yard trimmings every other week. Although the frequency of garbage collection is changing, the number of bags/containers/bundles permitted is the same.

Residents will continue to receive unlimited Blue Box recycling and Green Cart organics collection every week and can also continue to make unlimited requests for large furniture, appliance and electronics pickup.

For more information about the new every other week collection change, including support programs and Frequently Asked Questions, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/everyotherweek.

