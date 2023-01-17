iHeartRadio
Don't Pay The Price For Sledding On Thin Ice!


The following is a release from the OPP:

"Snowmobile Safety Week runs January 14-22, 2023. The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely for an enjoyable winter season. 

Snowmobiling is one of the joys of a Canadian winter. But, not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.   

No ice is "safe ice". Underlying water currents or air pockets can create thin ice, even in the coldest temperatures. 

Snowmobilers can't see this until it's too late. 

Unfamiliar waterways may have underwater currents which never freeze, and operators can't see until it's too late. 

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario's highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. 

The East Algoma OPP will continue their snow vehicle patrols throughout the season to ensure the safety of all snowmobile operators and passengers.

"The OPP reminds snowmobilers of the importance of making smart choices.  

Riding sober, slowing down, avoiding unfamiliar lakes and rivers whenever possible, using prescribed snowmobile trails, and being extra cautious at night, just to name a few", comments Constable Phil Young, East Algoma OPP."

