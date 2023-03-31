Don't Put Away Your Shovels - Winter Storm Watch In Effect For Greater Sudbury

Some snow Friday, then a winter storm Friday night into Saturday.

Friday: Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Friday night into Saturday: Snow and ice pellet accumulations of 20 to 30 cm.

Reduced visibility due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

Freezing rain with ice accretion of 2 to 3 mm possible.

Strong wind gusts up to 60 km/h.

Timing: Snow Friday morning into the late afternoon.

Winter storm overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon.

Two weather systems will affect the area over the next two days. The first will move through during the day on Friday bringing 5 to 10 cm of snow. There will then be a brief break in the precipitation Friday evening before a second and much stronger system moves in overnight Friday. Depending on the track of the system, some areas will see heavy snowfall while others will receive significant ice accretion. Strong winds are also expected, and combined with any ice accretion could produce utility outages. There remains some uncertainty at this point to the placement of the heaviest snow and freezing rain. Warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.