Donate $10 To The Sudbury Women's Centre For A Chance At Winning A Mother's Day Floral Arrangement!

The Sudbury Women’s Centre (SWC) is inviting the community to participate in a campaign to donate just $10 and be entered to win a floral arrangement right in time for Mother’s Day!

“Just $10 can help us give basic hygiene products to a woman facing difficult life circumstances,” says Giulia Carpenter, SWC Executive Director.

“And as people celebrate the women in their lives who may be moms, or like their moms, for Mother’s Day, we hope to remind them of those ladies who need the extra help but do not have it.”

As an extra incentive for each $10 tax receiptable contribution, the SWC will randomly select one donor to walk away with a gorgeous Mother’s Day floral arrangement.

“We are so grateful to Bella Flora and to our local business community who continue to support and collaborate with our organization,” says Carpenter.

“It’s wonderful to be able to offer a sweet gift of thanks back to those who contribute their hard-earned money to support us.”

Funds raised will continue to support the SWC as it provides services amidst increased demand in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Services include support and referral as well as basic needs items, diapers, food and clothing for women in crisis.

The final day to contribute and be entered to win is Friday, May 7th with the winner being selected on Saturday, May 8th .

Visit www.sudburywc.ca/donate to contribute or learn more about the organization.