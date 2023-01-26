Downtown Sudbury Adds More Than 20 New Businesses; Promising Future Ahead

The following is a release from Downtown Sudbury:

The downtown core of Sudbury is on the rebound as more than 20 new businesses have opened their doors in the post-COVID era.

The community is excited to welcome Peko Peko, Books & Beans, Kulta Vintage, Makami Engineering, Business Kasual, Amberhill Gallery, Ranvees, Popular Pizza, The Brian Nori Gallery, The Gory Hole, PHO Noodle House, Ravens Rising Chocolatier, Gingersnap Salon, White Rabbit Tattoo Studio, Nightowl.vip, Place des Arts & Le Bistro, Nourish, NOBEEP, The Regional Business Centre’s Innovation Quarters, Elgin Street Pharmacy, as well as the Sudbury Wolves SWSE administration offices.

The resurgence of downtown Sudbury is a testament to the resilience and determination of small business owners who have adapted to the changing times. If the increasing foot traffic is any indication, the downtown community and the city as a whole have shown how excited they are to support these new businesses and explore all they have to offer.

In addition to these new businesses, there are more exciting developments on the horizon. The Refettorrio is under construction with an expected Spring opening, Salty Dog Bagels is relocating and expanding to a new location on Cedar St., Centreline Architecture has expanded their operations into a new building to service increasing demands and a new restaurant in the old Jan Browning space is set to open soon, adding even more options for residents and visitors to enjoy.

These additions and expansions are a sign of a strong and vibrant community, and a promising future for downtown Sudbury. The community is encouraged to come and explore all that the downtown core has to offer. Let’s support local and shop small! The downtown core is coming back strong, and it's a great time to be a part of it.