Downtown Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Looking For Volunteers; Deadline Approaching
The annual Sudbury Santa Claus Parade is COMING SOON!
Saturday, November 19th, starting at 5:30pm.
This year's parade theme is "Groovin' with Santa!"
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the deadline to register is quickly approaching.
Applications can be found at sudburysantaclausparade.com
OR
Call the City of Greater Sudbury's Kevin Joblin (Special Events Officer – 674.4455, ext 2453)
Registration deadline: November 3rd.
You may be interested in...
-
Did Anyone in Sudbury Win the Big JackpotSomeone in Western Canada woke up much richer this morning. After weeks of no winners, Friday's whopping 70-million-dollar Lotto Max Jackpot matches a single winning ticket. There were also 28 winning Maxmillion numbers drawn from 63 available prizes of one-million-dollars each.
-
Sudbury Residents Vote Paul Lefebvre As New MayorThe four largest cities in northeastern Ontario have new people at the helm following Monday's municipal election, and yes, that includes the Nickel City.
-
Good News: Missing 14 Year-Old Talyia Located Safe & In Good HealthPolice are thanking everyone for sharing the post we made over the weekend.