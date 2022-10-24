iHeartRadio
Downtown Sudbury Santa Claus Parade Looking For Volunteers; Deadline Approaching


sANTA

The annual Sudbury Santa Claus Parade is COMING SOON!  

Saturday, November 19th, starting at 5:30pm.

This year's parade theme is "Groovin' with Santa!"  

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, the deadline to register is quickly approaching.  

Applications can be found at sudburysantaclausparade.com

OR

Call the City of Greater Sudbury's Kevin Joblin (Special Events Officer – 674.4455, ext 2453)

Registration deadline: November 3rd.

