iHeartRadio
-13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Dragon Spotted On Ramsey Lake; Skate With Caution!

272667319_382974246969175_2134811597066727920_n

Sudbury MPP Jamie West posted the following on social media over the weekend with THIS photo!

"Feeling thankful for the opportunity to help Will Morin create the “Slay the Dragon on Thin Ice” snow sculpture."

Well done!  

See the original post here

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram