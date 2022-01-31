Dragon Spotted On Ramsey Lake; Skate With Caution!
Sudbury MPP Jamie West posted the following on social media over the weekend with THIS photo!
"Feeling thankful for the opportunity to help Will Morin create the “Slay the Dragon on Thin Ice” snow sculpture."
Well done!
You may be interested in...
-
Timberwolf Sno-Park Opens Saturday - Here's What You Should Know!This looks like it'll be lots of fun!
-
OPP Still Investigating Fatal Head-On Collision In Markstay-WarrenPolice say the collision happened Saturday, January 29th.
-
Some City Facilities Set to Reopen as Province Eases Public Health RestrictionsAs current COVID-19 trends across Ontario begin to show signs of improvement, the City of Greater Sudbury has developed plans for the safe reopening of municipal pools, arenas and fitness centres, beginning January 31.