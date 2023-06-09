Drinking Water Advisory Issued For Skead Road Area In Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the City of Greater Sudbury in the area north of 138 Skead Road at Good Sheppard Cemetery, to the north intersection of Skead Road and Old Skead Road, including all streets coming off Skead Road and Old Skead Road. The Drinking water Advisory is being issued because of a loss of pressure due to a watermain break.

A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should NOT use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth. Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

The City of Greater Sudbury advises that the water buggy will be in the area and residents can bring and fill their own containers.

Once the City of Greater Sudbury has restored water pressure, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Public Health staff will continue to monitor the situation. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted, and residents will be advised.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or visit www.phsd.ca.

WATER BUGGY PROVIDED BY THE CITY:

Residents who are currently under a drinking water advisory in the area of Skead/Old Skead Road, Peacock, Cecil, Kreko, Gordon, Agnes, Falcon, Patricia and Sunny Streets and Sunderland Road, will have access to safe drinking water via the City of Greater Sudbury’s Water Buggy.

The Water Buggy will be located at the corner of Old Skead Road and Gordon Street until the advisory has been lifted. Water is also available to City water filling stations including on Spruce Street in Garson.

Please bring your own containers.