Drinking Water Advisory Issued For Sudbury Residents Near Skead Road

The following is from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for all residents of the City of Greater Sudbury in the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including all streets coming off of Old Skead Road.

A drinking water advisory means that people who take their water from the municipal system should NOT use it for drinking; making juice, infant formula, or ice; cooking; washing uncooked fruit and vegetables; or brushing teeth. Boiling the water may not make it safe for drinking. For these purposes, water from an alternate source, such as bottled water, should be used. The water can be used for laundry and bathing (excluding small children who could swallow the water).

The City of Greater Sudbury advises that residents can bring and fill their own containers at the nearest water filling stations located on Spruce Street in Garson, Bancroft Drive in Sudbury near Moonlight Beach Road, and Countryside Drive in Sudbury near the Gerry McCrory Countryside Sports Complex.

Once the City of Greater Sudbury has restored water pressure, which was interrupted due to a watermain break, residents should not use the water for human consumption until advised otherwise by Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

“It is possible that the loss of water pressure created conditions that compromised the safety of the drinking water,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Until bacteriological testing of the drinking water indicates a safe supply, the drinking water advisory will remain in effect as a precaution.”

Public Health staff will continue to monitor the situation. Public Health Sudbury & Districts will notify the municipality when the drinking water advisory is lifted, and residents will be advised.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 398, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or visit www.phsd.ca."