Drinking Water Advisory Lifted For Capreol Residents
Public Health Sudbury & Districts has officially lifted the drinking water advisory that came into effect Friday July 21, 2023, for residents of Capreol.
Public Health issued the drinking water advisory because of a temporary loss of pressure in the municipal water system . The water has been tested to ensure its safety.
“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in the Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”
What to do after a drinking water advisory is lifted and before using the water:
- Run cold water faucets for 5 minutes or until the water runs clear.
- Run drinking fountains for 5 minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
- Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
- Drain and refill hot water heaters.
- Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps longer on first use.
- To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.
For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit phsd.ca.
