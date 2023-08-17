iHeartRadio
Drinking Water Advisory Lifted For Residents Near Skead Road


TapWater

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has lifted the drinking water advisory that came into effect Sunday, August 13, 2023, for residents of the City of Greater Sudbury in the area north of 138 Skead Road to Old Skead Road, including all adjoining streets.

Public Health issued the drinking water advisory because of a temporary loss of pressure in the municipal water system. The water has been tested to ensure its safety.

“The bacteriological quality of the water supply has been tested with no adverse results being reported,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Residents in the affected areas may notice chlorine odours and discoloured water.”

What to do after a drinking water advisory is lifted and before using the water:

  • Run cold water faucets for 5 minutes or until the water runs clear.
  • Run drinking fountains for 5 minutes before using the water or until the water runs clear.
  • Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle.
  • Drain and refill hot water heaters.
  • Large-volume users (for example, schools) may need to run cold water taps for a longer period of time on first use.
  • To get rid of sediment, faucet screens should be removed, rinsed and put back in place.

For more information, please call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464, toll-free 1.866.522.9200 or visit phsd.ca

