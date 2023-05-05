Drinking Water and Shower Facilities Available For Dowling Residents Experiencing Issues

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Flooding in the Dowling area has compromised the water in some private well and point water systems. This is not affecting the municipal water system.

For access to safe drinking water, affected residents can visit the City of Greater Sudbury’s water sample station, located on Arlington Drive across from St. Stephen’s Church. The station will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

Residents are asked to bring their own containers to the sample station. There is no limit on quantity. An attendant will be on hand to help fill containers. Monitoring is ongoing and access to the sample station will be extended through the weekend if required.

Residents can also access fresh drinking water and showers at the Dowling Leisure Centre/Library and Citizen Service Centre at 79 Main St. W. during the following hours:

Thursday until 10 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors to the centre will be asked to sign in and out. Those seeking drinking water are asked to bring their own containers.

To reiterate, this issue is not affecting residents who are on the municipal water system. If residents in any other areas are experiencing issues with their private water systems as a result of flooding, they are asked to contact 311. For questions about important precautions that need to be taken if a private well may have been contaminated, contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200.