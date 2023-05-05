iHeartRadio
14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Drinking Water and Shower Facilities Available For Dowling Residents Experiencing Issues


SANDBAGS

The following is a release from the City of Greater Sudbury:

Flooding in the Dowling area has compromised the water in some private well and point water systems. This is not affecting the municipal water system.

 

For access to safe drinking water, affected residents can visit the City of Greater Sudbury’s water sample station, located on Arlington Drive across from St. Stephen’s Church. The station will be open until 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5.

 

Residents are asked to bring their own containers to the sample station. There is no limit on quantity. An attendant will be on hand to help fill containers. Monitoring is ongoing and access to the sample station will be extended through the weekend if required.

 

Residents can also access fresh drinking water and showers at the Dowling Leisure Centre/Library and Citizen Service Centre at 79 Main St. W. during the following hours:

  • Thursday until 10 p.m.
  • Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Visitors to the centre will be asked to sign in and out. Those seeking drinking water are asked to bring their own containers. 

 

To reiterate, this issue is not affecting residents who are on the municipal water system. If residents in any other areas are experiencing issues with their private water systems as a result of flooding, they are asked to contact 311. For questions about important precautions that need to be taken if a private well may have been contaminated, contact Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200.

 

You may be interested in...

12

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram