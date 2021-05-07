Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Clinic Being Held Monday For Eligible Sudbury Residents

On Monday, May 10, individuals will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine from the comfort of their vehicles. Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to support Dr. Dennis Reich and the Primacy Medical Centre at 1485 Lasalle Blvd, in Greater Sudbury, as they take the lead to offer the first, local drive-through COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Individuals with at risk health conditions (Government of Ontario) are eligible to book an appointment for the clinic, in addition to currently eligible individuals, as part of this local pilot.

“It’s exciting to be able to offer a new and innovative approach to provide access to the COVID-19 vaccine to local residents,” said Dr. Dennis Reich, with the Primacy Medical Centre at the Real Canadian Superstore. “Our experience with drive-through COVID-19 testing has provided us the knowledge and set-up to be able to successfully implement a new approach to vaccinating more eligible residents,” said Dr. Reich.

The May 10 drive-through clinic is a one-time opportunity with limited appointment spots and individuals with at risk health conditions are able to register for an appointment for this clinic. Details on additional booking opportunities for this group at Public Health-led mass immunization clinics throughout our service area will be announced next week. Individuals with at-risk health conditions are expected to be able to book through Public Health Sudbury & Districts by phone, and online through the provincial booking system later next week, in line with the provincial schedule.

“As more people become eligible to book their appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine and as more vaccine supply is received locally, the strong partnership and collaboration with primary care providers provide us more opportunity to get vaccine into arms as in innovatively, efficiently, and safely as possible,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health with Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter, and until more individuals in our communities are fully vaccinated, continue to follow public health measures to further protect one another,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

How to register for an appointment

The May 10 drive-through clinic is by appointment only. Individuals with at risk health conditions and currently eligible individuals can call the Primacy Medical Centre to register for an appointment at 705.222.8829 on Friday, May 7, Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 9, between 9 and 11 a.m. Online registration is also available now at www.bookmyvaccine.ca (Primacy Medical Centre). Primacy Medical Centre will contact eligible individuals who registered to book an appointment for the upcoming drive-through clinic on Monday, May 10.

At risk health conditions include:

Immune deficiencies and autoimmune disorders

Stroke and cerebrovascular disease

Dementia

Diabetes

Liver disease

All other cancers

Respiratory diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, pleurisy

Spleen problems, such as asplenia

Heart disease

Hypertension with end organ damage

Diagnosed mental disorder

Substance use disorders

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia

Immunocompromising health conditions

Other disabilities requiring direct support care in the community

Currently eligible individuals include:

Adults 50 years of age and older in 2021

Health care workers

Indigenous adults (18+) (First Nations, Métis, Inuit)

Individuals who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (Government of Ontario)

Individuals with highest-risk health conditions and one essential caregiver

Individuals with high-risk health conditions

Adult recipients of chronic home care

Faith leaders who provide certain functions such as end-of-life care

Residents, essential caregivers, and staff of high-risk congregate living settings

Staff, residents, and essential caregivers of retirement homes and congregate care settings for seniors, Elder care homes, long-term care homes

Plans are underway to be able to offer vaccine to more groups in the coming weeks. Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19/vaccine-clinics for details on local vaccine eligibility, for booking information, and for upcoming vaccination clinic dates and locations.

For more information or if you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200). Public Health returns all calls received; however, at times, inquiry volumes are high. Patience is appreciated.