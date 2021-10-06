Driver Clocked Travelling 177 KM/H On HWY 69; Stunt Driving Charges Laid

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:



On October 3, 2021 at 5:57 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a vehicle for traveling at 177 kilometers per hour (km/h) in a posted 100 km/h zone on Highway 69, in the City of Greater Sudbury.



As a result of the investigation, a 23-year-old person from Christian Island, ON was charged with:



**Race a motor vehicle, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The driver was issued a 30 day Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released on Provincial Summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2022, in Sudbury.