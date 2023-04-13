Driver Involved In Big Nickel Mine Rd Crash Charged With Impaired Operation Causing Bodily Harm

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 1:15 p.m. on April 12, 2023, officers were dispatched to a serious two vehicle, head-on collision on Big Nickel Mine Road.

Members of our Patrol Operations attended the scene and found that one of the drivers had suffered life threatening injuries and needed to be extricated from her vehicle by City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services.

The 74-year-old driver was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services where she was treated for her injuries.

Collision Investigators from our Traffic Management Unit determined that the second vehicle was travelling at an excessive speed when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The driver of that vehicle was found to be impaired by alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to hospital to be treated for the injuries he sustained as a result of the collision.

He later provided breath samples that registered over the legal limit.

As a result of the incident, the 37-year-old man has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Highway Traffic Act:

• Dangerous Operation Causing Bodily Harm

• Operation While Impaired Cause Bodily Harm

• Operation While Impaired Having a Blood Alcohol Concentration Exceeding 80 mg/100 ml

• Breach of Criminal Code Probation Order

• Breach of Provincial Offences Probation Order x2

• Drive While Under Suspension x2

He was released on an undertaking with a First Appearance court date of June 7, 2023. His names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Traffic Management Unit at 705-675-9171 extension 2421."