Drivers In Hanmer Can Expect Delays In The Area Of HWY 69 North; Hydro Pole Is Down

SLIPPERYROADS

Drivers in Hanmer should expect delays Wednesday morning in the area of Highway 69 North.

Greater Sudbury Police said a hydro pole is down following a single-vehicle crash.

"Two westbound lanes closed," police said in a tweet. "Minor injuries sustained by sole driver. Motorists please avoid area and find alternate route."

This story will be updated as more information comes available. 

The following is from Deputy Fire Chief Jesse OShell:

"Please be cautious Greater Sudbury!

Our roads are snow covered and slippery.

Our excellent highway and local road crews are out but snow still falling. Many accidents are keeping Emergency Crews busy. Stay safe!"

