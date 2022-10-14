iHeartRadio
Due to Blue Box shortage new or additional Blue Boxes will not be available for about 4 weeks


For Immediate Release
Friday, October 14, 2022

 

 

Blue Boxes Temporarily Unavailable

 

Due to the rising costs of Blue Box production, the City of Greater Sudbury’s suppliers have been unable to provide Blue Boxes at the original tendered rates. The City has re-tendered for the supply of Blue Boxes and recently awarded a new contract, to begin in November 2022. As a result, the City is currently experiencing a Blue Box shortage. Until supplies are replenished, new or additional Blue Boxes will not be available to residents, but the City will continue to take requests.

 

Residents can continue to place an unlimited amount of Blue Box recyclables at the roadside by using a cardboard box or any other container similar in size to a Blue Box, such as a laundry basket or storage container, provided it does not have a hinged lid. If possible, these containers should be placed next to a Blue Box.

It is expected that Blue Boxes will be available for pick-up at the Recycling Centre located at 1825 Frobisher St. in approximately four weeks. Residents will be notified once supplies have been restocked and Blue Boxes become available.

 

Residents can still make a delivery request for a new or replacement Blue Box and will be placed on a waiting list for delivery in approximately six weeks. Delivery requests can be made using the WasteWise App or WasteWise online tool. Residents can also call or live chat with 311 at 311.greatersudbury.ca. Residents who no longer require a Blue Box delivery can cancel their request through the confirmation email received when the request was submitted or by contacting 311.

Those who have placed an order for a Blue Box, but have not yet received it, will have their order delivered once supplies have been restocked.

The City of Greater Sudbury has been providing new, additional and replacement Blue Boxes to residents eligible for roadside waste collection services since the early 1990s. From 2019 to present a total of 74,756 Blue Boxes have been distributed.

